WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University is set for August 17-24, 2019 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

Box seats, pre-sale individual session tickets and group sales begin June 3. All other tickets, including packages, go on sale July 1.

The Winston-Salem Open is introducing a new "flex package" that will allow fans to pick their three favorite sessions for one price and a new app to enhance the fan experience. The app notifies fans of weather conditions, autograph sessions and other events, and will also feature tennis trivia for fans to win prizes.

In addition to the app, the Winston-Salem open is introducing two new in-stadium suites, each of which is available to rent and can accommodate up to 50 guests.

The tournament will be the final men's event of the US Open Series and is the week prior to the US Open.

The Winston-Salem Open has a total purse of more than $720,000.

