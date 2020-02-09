Eric Chilton, turned game show host, quizzes Terran Kirksey on NC football trivia

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest edition of Our State Magazine has a quiz on North Carolina football. Some of the questions are "gimmies" but some are near impossible. You can take the entire quiz for yourself by getting the edition but I decided to put our own Terran Kirksey to the test. Now, in fairness, he is from Alabama and knows football but not necessarily North Carolina football.
Here's what happens when a native North Carolinian grills a Bama Born guy on the football history of a basketball state. Wait....did that even make sense?
Oh just WATCH THE VIDEO, WILL YA! :)