The Carolina Panthers had the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL draft is when dreams come true for a few hundred players.

With the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Along with the No. 8 pick, the Panthers also have 7 other picks in the draft. Here's a full list of the Panthers selections in the 2021 Draft:

Round 1- 8

Round 2- 7 (39)

Round 3- 9 (73)

Round 4- 8 (113)

Round 5- 7 (151)

Round 6- 9 (193)

Round 6- 38 (222)