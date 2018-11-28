CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Kaiden Rice and Matt Frierson combined to make 15 of a school-record 23 3-pointers and Lew Stallworth added a double-double to power The Citadel to a 112-87 victory over High Point on Tuesday night.

Rice scored 26 points and tied his career high with eight 3s - in 13 tries - and Frierson, who averages five 3-pointers per game and has hit at least one 3-pointer in 45 straight games, sank 7 of his 11 shots from distance and scored 23. Stallworth finished with 14 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, picking up the points/assists double-double for a second time this season. Connor Kern scored 17 and Zane Najdawi added 12 points, six boards and three blocked shots. The Bulldogs (5-2) topped the century mark for the third time in seven games.

Jahaad Proctor paced the Panthers (3-4) with 24 points. Brandonn Kamga scored 16 off the bench, Ricky Madison had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Whitehead pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

High Point, which picked up first-year coach Tubby Smith's 600th career win last time out, was 3-0 when winning the rebound battle this season. The Panthers dominated the boards 45-31, but couldn't cool off the Bulldogs, who sank 38 of 61 shots from the floor (62 percent), including 23 of 40 from distance (57.5 percent).

