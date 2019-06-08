GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fresh off a 10-2 season, back-to-back MEAC championships and a second-straight Celebration Bowl victory, North Carolina A&T football began practice last week. Hopes are high again for a program that's 31-5 over the last three seasons.

"Honestly, the sky's the limit for us," coach Sam Washington said. "There are some things that we need to attack immediately and there are some questions we need to get answered as soon as possible, but potentially, on paper, we're pretty good."

Washington is starting his second season leading A&T.

"We're gonna do what we do and try to do it well," he said.

The NC A&T football team was back on the practice field Monday morning. The Aggies are coming off a 10-2 season and Celebration Bowl victory.

A&T begins the season at Home against Elon on Aug. 31.

