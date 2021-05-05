"I wanted to go to Carolina so bad": LS Thomas Fletcher surprised by Panthers drafting him

The Carolina Panthers drafted LS Thomas Fletcher out of Alabama at No. 222 overall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL Draft ended over the weekend, but football careers are just getting started.

The Carolina Panthers added 11 new players to their roster.

One of the team's newest players was not expecting to hear his name called.

"I was on the phone with another team that was trying to get me to commit to a free agent deal once the draft ended," said Thomas Fletcher, who is a long snapper, drafted in the 6th round with the 222 pick by the Carolina Panthers. "I'm kinda like trying to weigh the things. I want to be in Carolina so bad. 'How am I going to try that to make that work?'.

Thankfully it didn't take Alabama long snapper, Thomas Fletcher, too long to figure out.

His future became clear in the 6th round of the NFL Draft when Matt Rhule dialed his phone number. The Panthers drafted Fletcher with the No. 222 pick overall.

"I’ll remember that moment for the rest of my life I can assure you," said Fletcher. "There was a lot of yelling and a lot of screaming.”

It was a moment he was thankful the Panthers made possible.

”I wanted to go to Carolina so bad, I gotta tell you right now," said Fletcher. "I got to spend the week of the senior bowl with the Panthers staff and I just fell in love with it, fell in love with the culture, everything they stand for as an organization."