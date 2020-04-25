THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville's Akeem Davis-Gaither is a Cincinnati Bengal.

The Bengals drafted him in round 4 of the NFL Draft at the No. 107 overall pick.

The linebacker played at Appalachian State. He was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019 season.

RELATED: 2020 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers selections

RELATED: 'I didn't like it at first': Local running back's NFL dreams may not have happened without the Triad

RELATED: Wake Forest fires Danny Manning in first major coaching change of the 2020 offseason

In that season, as a senior, he had 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and 9 passes defended.

He was a standout in the 2019 Senior Bowl, where the Bengals got a good look at his ability.

While playing for Thomasville High School, in his senior year, Davis-Gaither was the Central Carolina Conference Defensive Player of the Year.