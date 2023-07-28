Thomasville 9-year-old set to defend his shot put national title next week

Cameron Crouch brought home the gold after the AAU Junior Olympics in 2022 and he looks to repeat in 2023!

DES MOINES, Iowa — One young Triad athlete is going for the gold!

Next week, the 9-year-old is heading to Iowa to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics, and he spoke with WFMY News 2 about his accomplishments and the work he's been putting in to bring home the gold for the second year in a row.

Last summer, Cameron Crouch won the "8 and under" gold medal for the shot put over on the campus of North Carolina A&T. Now at age nine, Crouch is on his way to Iowa to try to defend his crown as the nation's best shot putter for his age group.

If you're going to be good at the shot put, you need to have two things. First, you better have great form and be strong as an ox.

"You have to get low, and can't back up. Have to throw yourself forward, [your] elbow has to be up, and then pull around when I'm throwing, and bend my knees" Crouch detailed.

The 9-year-old from Thomasville checks both of those boxes. Although Crouch is still relatively new to the shot put, he already has some pretty big dreams.

"I just want to become an All-American, (Jaelen) High school or College? both", Crouch said.

Not only is the young man looking toward his future in track & field, his resume is already pretty impressive.

"Cam is last year's national champion at the Junior Olympics. So the pressure is on this year, and he's ready, but he did surprise me by coming out on top last summer" Crouch's throwing coach, Jennifer Taylor shared.

Now just a few days from beginning his national title defense, Crouch and Coach Taylor are ready to bring home the gold once again.