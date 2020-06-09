Thousand Words okay after rearing incident at Churchill Downs

The vet said the bay colt was misbehaving but said he didn't have a scratch on him after falling in the paddock before the Kentucky Derby race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky Derby contender scratched moments before the race after a bizarre incident is expected to be okay.

Bob Baffert-trained Thousand Words got agitated, reared up and fell on his back in the paddock on Saturday.

The on-call vet, Dr. Kathy Anderson, said Thousand Words is just fine.

“He did misbehave in the paddock” and was scratched [from the race] after he fell over sort of onto his side,” she said.

The bay colt was returned to the stable area and had a thorough examination.

The vets said Thousand Words has been cleared for service “with not a scratch upon him.”

Thousand Words just reared badly in the paddock, late in this video. pic.twitter.com/FFpHrWiCTL — Derby News (@KentuckyDerbyCJ) September 5, 2020

However, training assistant Jimmy Barnes was left with a broken arm.

Baffert was upset after the race and talked about the incident following Authentic's Kentucky Derby win.

“Unbelievable. I’m worried about Jimmy (Barnes). He broke his arm, what happened. All I can say is this horse ran out of his mind. Johnny V. –perfect ride. I owe it all to my crew. Jimmy, poor guy is in an ambulance right now, can’t enjoy it. This is so emotional the ups and downs in this game. Unbelievable.”

