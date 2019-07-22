Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.

The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role.

Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says "it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor."

The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this offseason.