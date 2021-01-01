Top 10 Panthers plays of 2020

The Carolina Panthers have one game remaining on Sunday against the Saints, but made some great plays in 2020.
We took a crack at the Top 10.
10. Brandon Zylstra scores on special teams
In Carolina's Week 16 against Washington, Zylstra pounced on a muffed punt to score his first-career touchdown. The Panthers won the game, 20-13.
9. Punter Joseph Charlton fakes out the Chiefs
In Carolina's near-upset of Kansas City, punter Joseph Charlton threw a pass on a fake punt to Brandon Zylstra for the first down.
8. Robby Anderson burns the Raiders
In his first game as a Panther, WR Robby Anderson torched Las Vegas on a double move for a 75-yard touchdown reception from Teddy Bridgewater.
7. McCaffrey scores on fourth down in Tampa Bay
Despite playing just three games due to injury, Christian McCaffrey scored six touchdowns. Perhaps his most impressive was on a fourth-and-goal run at Tampa Bay in Week 2, just a few plays after suffering a high-ankle sprain that knocked him out for the next six weeks.
6. Jeremy Chinn fakes out the Falcons
After a failed fake punt attempt early in the season, rookie S/LB Jeremy Chinn made the most of this one, rumbling for 28 yards. It won't be the last time Chinn makes this list.
5. First down and Moore
DJ Moore showed off what he does best in a win at Atlanta early in the season. Taking a short pass from Teddy Bridgewater, Moore turned on the jets and scored a 57-yard touchdown, running all the way up in to the stadium tunnel.
4. Flea Flicker fools Falcons
Teddy Bridgewater and Curtis Samuel connected on a deep flea flicker to take an early lead against the hated Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately the night ended in a loss to Atlanta.
3. Samuel's spectacular grab at Kansas City
In arguably the greatest catch of the Panthers season, Curtis Samuel contorted his body and controlled the ball to extend an important Panthers drive in the fourth quarter.
2. Teddy takes off on 4th and 14
On the same drive as Samuel's amazing catch, Bridgewater made a gutsy run on 4th-and-14, flying through the air for a first down. He later ran for a touchdown on the same drive.
1. Double Chinn
No doubt about it. Rookie Jeremy Chinn's two defensive touchdowns in ten seconds at Minnesota was the best play (or two) of the Panthers season. He became the first to accomplish the feat in the Super Bowl era. Like with most of these, if only Carolina had won the game.