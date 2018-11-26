WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Wake Forest saw its 2018 season come to a close with a 1-0 loss to No. 16-ranked Akron at Spry Stadium on Sunday night.

The Zips (13-6-2) scored in the opening minute of the second half on a goal from Marcel Zajac, and that proved to be enough.

"Congratulations to Akron. They did everything they needed to do to win the game," head coach Bobby Muuss said. "They stuck together and bent a lot but did not break. I thought it was one of the best second-half performances that we've had this season in a dominant fashion. This is a game of mistakes in a lot of ways and we made a couple defensively and leaked a goal."

The Demon Deacons (18-3-0) pushed forward the remainder of the half, outshooting the Zips, 9-1, the rest of the way. But Wake Forest's most important shot of the day was ruled null and void, as a goal by Aristotle Zarris at the 89:00 mark was waved off for offsides.

Akron keeper Ben Lundt made five saves to earn the shutout. Several of those were from point-blank range, stifling strong, close-range efforts from Justin McMaster and Machop Chol. Wake Forest led in shots (13-6), and corners (7-1), while Akron committed more fouls (23-11).

"These seniors, what they've done for me, my family and this program, I wanted more for them. I wanted more for this group. It's a tough pill to swallow right now. I thought we did enough to at least tie the game, never mind win it," Muuss added. "I'm proud of the guys. We went down a goal early in the second half, and from that second on we were quite good...Unfortunately, college soccer isn't going to get to see Wake Forest continue to play this season. I think that's upsetting in a lot of ways because I think this is a team that people enjoy watching play. They've done it the right way and I'm proud to be their coach."

It was the final game for Brad Dunwell, Logan Gdula, Sam Raben and Tre Bailey. The Deacs are the winningest program in college soccer over the past four years, with an overall record of 73-11-7 in that span.

