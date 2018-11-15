PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school athletes across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.
Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. It's the first day athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.
Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athletes signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to news@wfmy.com.
BASEBALL:
Tim Cao, Northwest Guilford: NC State
Caleb Cozart, Wesleyan Christian: UNC
Tom Grose, Southwest Guilford: UNCG
Isaiah Hairston, Southwest Guilford: Winston-Salem State
MEN'S BASKETBALL:
Keyshaun Langley, Southwest Guilford: UNCG
Kobe Langley, Southwest Guilford: UNCG
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:
Anaia Hoard, Wesleyan Christian: Wake Forest
Cayla King, Northwest Guilford: Virginia Tech
Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford: Virginia Tech
MEN'S GYMNASTICS:
David Willett, Southwest Guilford: Michigan
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS:
Christina Weiss, Northwest Guilford: Pitt
MEN'S LACROSSE:
Landon Clary, Northwest Guilford: Syracuse
Tyler Holland, Northwest Guilford: Catawba
ROWING:
Lindsay York, Southwest Guilford: Drake
WOMEN'S SOCCER:
Payton Creed, Northwest Guilford: Western Carolina
Ayse Demirci, Northwest Guilford: Gardner-Webb
Logan Farrelly, Northwest Guilford: Queens
Reese McCormick, Wesleyan Christian: USC-Aiken
Connor Pratt, Northwest Guilford: High Point
SOFTBALL:
Peyton Day, Wesleyan Christian: Liberty
Grace Johnson, Northwest Guilford: NC State
SWIMMING/DIVING:
Samantha Gillis, Northwest Guilford: Notre Dame
TENNIS:
Brinley Bell, Wesleyan Christian: UNC-Wilmington
VOLLEYBALL:
Julia Smith, Northwest Guilford: Belmont Abbey