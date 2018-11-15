PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school athletes across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.

Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. It's the first day athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.

Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athletes signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to news@wfmy.com.

Photos Of National Signing Day In The Triad
13 student-athletes at Northwest Guilford High School signed national letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Six Southwest Guilford High School athletes signed national letters of intent on National Signing Day.
David Willett (left) signed a national letter of intent to compete in gymnastics at Michigan. Lindsay York (right) signed a letter of intent to compete in rowing at Drake University.
Twins Keyshaun Langley (left) and Kobe Langley (right) signed letters of intent to play basketball at UNCG.
Tom Grose (left) signed a letter of intent to play baseball at UNCG. Isaiah Hairston (right) signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Winston-Salem State.
Eight Reagan High School athletes signed national letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Brinley Bell signs a letter of intent to play tennis at UNC-Wilmington.
Peyton Day signs a letter of intent to play softball at Liberty.
Anaia Hoard signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Wake Forest.
Reese McCormick signs a letter of intent to play soccer at USC-Aiken.
Caleb Cozart signs a letter of intent to play baseball at UNC.
Tim Cao signed a letter of intent to play baseball at NC State.
Cayla King signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Virginia Tech.
Elizabeth Kitley signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Virginia Tech.
Landon Clary signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Syracuse.
Grace Johnson signed a letter of intent to play softball at NC State.
Payton Creed (center) signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Western Carolina.
Tyler Holland signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Catawba College.

BASEBALL:

Tim Cao, Northwest Guilford: NC State

Caleb Cozart, Wesleyan Christian: UNC

Tom Grose, Southwest Guilford: UNCG

Isaiah Hairston, Southwest Guilford: Winston-Salem State

MEN'S BASKETBALL:

Keyshaun Langley, Southwest Guilford: UNCG

Kobe Langley, Southwest Guilford: UNCG

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:

Anaia Hoard, Wesleyan Christian: Wake Forest

Cayla King, Northwest Guilford: Virginia Tech

Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford: Virginia Tech

MEN'S GYMNASTICS:

David Willett, Southwest Guilford: Michigan

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS:

Christina Weiss, Northwest Guilford: Pitt

MEN'S LACROSSE:

Landon Clary, Northwest Guilford: Syracuse

Tyler Holland, Northwest Guilford: Catawba

ROWING:

Lindsay York, Southwest Guilford: Drake

WOMEN'S SOCCER:

Payton Creed, Northwest Guilford: Western Carolina

Ayse Demirci, Northwest Guilford: Gardner-Webb

Logan Farrelly, Northwest Guilford: Queens

Reese McCormick, Wesleyan Christian: USC-Aiken

Connor Pratt, Northwest Guilford: High Point

SOFTBALL:

Peyton Day, Wesleyan Christian: Liberty

Grace Johnson, Northwest Guilford: NC State

SWIMMING/DIVING:

Samantha Gillis, Northwest Guilford: Notre Dame

TENNIS:

Brinley Bell, Wesleyan Christian: UNC-Wilmington

VOLLEYBALL:

Julia Smith, Northwest Guilford: Belmont Abbey

