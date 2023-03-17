'He's just a great young man': Triad basketball coach travels to Orlando to see former player in NCAA Tournament

Josh Snyder coached Themus Fulks at North Davidson High School.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former North Davidson basketball player, Themus Fulks played in the NCAA Tournament for Louisiana. He and the team faced Tennessee in the first round.

Josh Snyder is one of his former coaches. Snyder, now an assistant with Reagan's basketball team, used to coach Fulks at North Davidson High School. He coached him during his junior and senior years with the Black Knights.

Synder came to Orlando to see him on the biggest stage in college basketball.

"It's surreal in certain regards," said Snyder. "Not every young man gets to live out that dream of playing in March Madness. It's just awesome, taking in every moment, and looking forward to seeing him in action tonight."

It's been a few years since he's worked with him on the court, but Snyder didn't want to miss seeing him play.

"He's just a great young man," said Snyder. "He's matured so much, grown so much in his game, and just to see somebody like him having all the success he's having, that's what coaching is all about."

Themus Fulks and the Ragin Canjuns fell to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Fulks had 5 points and 11 asissts.

