HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers announced the hiring of a team president on Monday.

Pete Fisch, an associate athletic director at Wake Forest University the past five years and a former general manager of the Winston-Salem Warthogs, was hired to replace Ken Lehner, who resigned in August.

Fisch will oversee day-to-day operations of the organization, including sales, marketing, fan engagement and special events for the independent league baseball team, which is entering its second season.

