CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the best-known professional athlete in Charlotte, but is he the highest-paid?

The Charlotte Business Journal ranked the highest-paid players from the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets.

Players on the Panthers team who were on the roster as of Jan. 22 were ranked by their base salary for 2020.

To see the full rankings click here for the full list on the Triad Business Journal's website.

