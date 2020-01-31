GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans are sad to see Greg Olsen part ways with the Carolina Panthers.

It's just one of many changes the team has faced this season.

"It's a travesty," said Whit Barme, a Panthers fan.

"He'll be missed," said another.

"All good things come to an end."

After nine seasons, not seeing number 88 in a panthers uniform anymore is the unfortunate reality Panthers fans will have to get used to.

"It wasn't that much of a shock but I was kind of hoping he would still be a panther," said Louis Agaliotis with Gate City Roaring Riot.

Fans say Olsen's body has taken a few hard hits on the field, but they'd love to watch him continue his career even if it's not at Bank of America Stadium.

"If he wants to continue playing and he's got gas in his tank let him go. I'd be more than proud for him," said Agaliotis.

But whether you like it or not, change seems to be the latest trend for the Panthers.

"It's like any other big corporation when there's a leadership change there's a lot of changes that follow," said Al Capps.

"Luke, that was a shock completely out of left field. Nobody saw that coming. That's been the most heartbreaking thing we saw all season or year," said Agaliotis.

Even with all the changes, fans are hoping for brighter days ahead.

"All of us are panthers fan so were all rooting for them for the thick and the thin," said Capps.

"Hopefully another chance at a Superbowl," said Barme.

"Hopefully we can have a winning record going into this with the new coach new system and everything, but we just got to keep pounding," said Agaliotis.

