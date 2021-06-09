"This is going to be huge for all the kids involved": Triad high school basketball teams compete in summer showcase

The 2021 Tourney Town Showcase prepares 22 Triad teams for the 2021-2022 season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has taught many of us to adapt and adjust to plans changing. When it comes to sports, we now know we could lose it at any moment, so a Triad high school basketball coach wanted to make sure kids could play this summer.

He created a month long event. The TPG Tourney Town Summer Showcase is a chance for 22 Triad high school teams to compete against each other twice a week in June.

"It's huge because the kids didn’t get to compete last summer," said Derrick Partee, who is Smith High School's boys basketball coach and organizer of the 2021 Tourney Town Summer Showcase. "They got a season cut short this year. Just from an improvement standpoint, this is going to be huge for all the kids involved."

The games are taking place at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

"It makes us feel good," said Partee. "This is the kids first time being able to play without face masks."

Smith High School Boys' Head Coach Derrick Partee created the showcase in 2021.

"It gives kids a chance to start learning the plays, learning the system, learning the coaches, and they coaches get to learn the players," said Partee. "To take up most of their week for the whole month of June, keeping them in something productive, is awesome for all our teams."

"It sets the stage for what you’re going to do in the winter," said Ed Jonson, who is Page High School's girls' baskeball head coach.

Page High School has both its boys and girls teams playing in the showcase. Head Coach Ed Johnson is leading the girls' team.

"I don’t really care if we win games, we’re just working on getting better and that’s what summer is all about because once you get to the season, you have 2 weeks and then you’re right into the season," said Johnson.

It's not only beneficial for the players.

"Most of us are teachers too, so when you’re teaching during the school year, it's hard to devote as much time as you would like to basketball," said Johnson. "In the summer all I'm doing is coaching basketball. We can devote a lot more time to individual things and team concepts without me having to worry about grading 100 papers, so summertime is great for coaches as well."

"Just to be able to compete in what’s somewhat normalcy, it’s very exciting," said Partee.