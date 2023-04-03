Two Triad basketball legends receive Dean Smith Award

Retired coaches Bob McKillop and Tubby Smith are receiving the Dean Smith Award at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad basketball legends are recognized for their impact on and off the court.

McKillop helped lead Davidson College to win 25 conference championships. In 2008, his team made it to the Elite 8 in the North Carolina Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament with future NBA star Steph Curry.

Tubby Smith served as head coach at seven schools and took five of them to the NCAA Tournament.

He most recently coached at High Point University where he played college basketball. The school named a court in his honor.

Both coaches will the award at the Tanger Center in Greensboro Tuesday.

