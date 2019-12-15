WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Entering Saturday there were three triad schools looking to claim a football state title in their respective conferences. All three schools in Reidsville, East Surry and East Forysth won their championship games.

East Forsyth won their second straight North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship beating Cardinal Gibbons inside UNC's Keenan Stadium, topping the Crusaders 24-21.

While Reidsville clinched a shutout victory over Northeastern 14-0, also winning their second straight title and 18th state championship overall.

East Surry clinched their first state title in school history, in what was a rematch with Tarboro a year later. The Cardinals were able to exact revenge winning in dominating fashion 56-28. East Surry never lost a single game the entire season, finishing the year a perfect 15-0.

