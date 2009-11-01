Twelve Wake Forest Demon Deacons Earn All-ACC Honors

Redshirt junior wide receiver A.T. Perry garnered first team recognition for the second consecutive season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Twelve Wake Forest football players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

This marks the sixth consecutive season the Demon Deacons have had seven or more players make the All-ACC teams.

The Deacs 48 All-ACC honors over the last four seasons rank second in the ACC Atlantic, trailing just Clemson. Additionally the 48 honors is tied for the third most overall in the ACC since the 2019 season.

Additionally with Wake Forest's redshirt junior wide receiver A.T. Perry, Wake Forest has had at least one first team All-ACC player since 2015. Perry becomes the second player in the Clawson era to earn multiple First Team All-ACC honors, joining former teammate Nick Sciba.

In addition to the first team, redshirt senior offensive lineman Sean Maginn garnered second team honors while redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman, sophomore running back Justice Ellison and redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobie Turner were all placed on the third team.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jahmal Banks, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman DeVonte Gordon, redshirt senior offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya, redshirt junior offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jasheen Davis, redshirt junior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd and senior linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. all earned honorable mention recognition from the voters.

First-Team All-ACC

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest