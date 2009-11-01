Twelve Wake Forest Demon Deacons Earn All-ACC Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Twelve Wake Forest football players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.
This marks the sixth consecutive season the Demon Deacons have had seven or more players make the All-ACC teams.
The Deacs 48 All-ACC honors over the last four seasons rank second in the ACC Atlantic, trailing just Clemson. Additionally the 48 honors is tied for the third most overall in the ACC since the 2019 season.
Additionally with Wake Forest's redshirt junior wide receiver A.T. Perry, Wake Forest has had at least one first team All-ACC player since 2015. Perry becomes the second player in the Clawson era to earn multiple First Team All-ACC honors, joining former teammate Nick Sciba.
In addition to the first team, redshirt senior offensive lineman Sean Maginn garnered second team honors while redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman, sophomore running back Justice Ellison and redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobie Turner were all placed on the third team.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jahmal Banks, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman DeVonte Gordon, redshirt senior offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya, redshirt junior offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jasheen Davis, redshirt junior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd and senior linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. all earned honorable mention recognition from the voters.
First-Team All-ACC
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Overall for the season, Perry has followed up his Biletnkoff Semifinalist season from a year ago with a stellar campaign. The redshirt junior wideout has totaled 70 catches for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- With one touchdown catch on Saturday, redshirt junior wide receiver A.T. Perry has recorded 28 career touchdown receptions, the most by a Demon Deacon wideout in program history.
- Perry tied Ricky Proehl’s (1986-89) previous program record in the first quarter last week before rewriting the record book with 5:07 remaining in the first half on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman. Perry snagged another touchdown grab late in the first half to give Wake Forest a 24-21 lead.
- 1. A.T. Perry (2018-Present), 28
- 2. Ricky Proehl (1986-89), 25
- 3. Todd Dixon (1990-93), 22
- 4. Cam Serigne (2014-17), 21
- Red O’Quinn (1946-49), 21
- Chris Givens (2009-11), 21
- 6. Desmond Clark (1995-98), 20
- 8. Kenny Duckett (1978-81), 19
- 9. Greg Dortch (2017-18), 17
- Jaquarii Roberson (2017-21), 17