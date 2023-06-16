Two generations of Demon Deacons baseball players excited for Wake Forest's College World Series Run

In 1955 Bob Koontz helped bring home the first national championship in Wake Forest baseball history. Today he's in Omaha rooting on the 2023 team in this year's CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — The Wake Forest Baseball team is looking for the perfect ending to an outstanding season. The Demon Deacons are in Omaha, Nebraska getting ready for the 2023 College World Series.

The last time Wake Forest was in College World Series, was way back in 1955, when they won it all.

Today I spoke with someone with a very special connection to that team.

Zach White, pitched at Wake Forest from 2009-2012 while the Demon Deacons didn't make it to the NCAA tournament during his tenure.

His grandfather, Bob Koontz, was a catcher for Wake Forest on the 1955 National Championship Team.

"I remember vividly in 2005, it was the 50th anniversary. At that point, nobody in the ACC had won a baseball National Championship since 1955 until that point. So Wake brought all the surviving members of the team in for a dinner, and they gave them a ring or a watch to have because that's not something they did in the 50s", White said.

It's been 68 years since Wake Forest last made the trip to Omaha, and brought home the National Championship, but this time, at least one of the men who helped write that chapter of Wake Forest Baseball history is in Omaha to see the boys do it again.

"I'm just so glad he was able to go out there. It's been a long time coming for them, they were just a couple outs short in 2017. So him getting to see this is so cool and I'm hoping they make it to the final next weekend so I can get out there and experience this with him", White went on to say.

Bob Koontz was last in Omaha and thanks to Zach's parents he's there rooting on his Deacs just like he does pretty much every home game of the year.