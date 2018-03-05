CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tyrrell Hatton did much better at Quail Hollow as a PGA Tour event than he did on the course that hosted the PGA Championship last summer.

Hatton and Peter Malnati each had a 4-under 67 and shared the early lead Thursday in the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner of this event, was among those one shot behind.

Even though a 67 was the low score after the opening round of the PGA Championship, McIlroy said it was clear the course is easier. The greens aren't running as fast and it's not as penal missing the fairways.

The leaderboard from the early starters looked nothing like that at the PGA Championship, either. Four of the top six players weren't even in the field last August.

