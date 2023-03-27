UNC's Caleb Love entering transfer portal

My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court. I'm extremely thankful to god for this journey. I'd like to give a special thank you to coach Roy Williams for opening up the door of opportunity by recruiting me to play at UNC and to live out my dream of playing for this program. Thanks to coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff for allowing me to play under their leadership for the last two years and constantly challenging me. To my teammates, I will always cherish the bonds we created over the years and the memories that will last a lifetime. I've taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey. Thank you. UNC family and community for embracing a kid from St. Louis. I will love you all forever.