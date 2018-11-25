CHAPEL HILL - The University of North Carolina has announced it will not retain head football coach Larry Fedora.

Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham made the decision after consulting with members of UNC's Board of Trustees and Chancellor Carol L. Folt. Cunningham met with Fedora on Sunday morning to inform him of the decision. UNC finished 2018 with a 2-9 record after Saturday's loss to rival NC State in overtime. The Tar Heels were 3-9 a year ago.

Cunningham spoke of Fedora's tenure in a release from the school.

"We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years – coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,'' Cunningham said. "Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."

"The last two seasons have been challenging and heartbreaking," said Fedora in a statement. "The results are not what we wanted and it has been frustrating for everyone involved – coaches, athletes, fans and supporters alike. The results did not reflect the commitment and hard work put in by our players and staff. The players never quit – ever. That speaks to the character of this team and this great University."

The school says Fedora has four years left on his contract and is owed $3 million per year. The buyout will be paid by the UNC athletics department. The school says the search for a new head coach has begun along with an evaluation of the rest of the football program’s staff.

"I wanted the opportunity to fix this. I wanted to make the changes necessary to win again," Fedora said.

"I also understand this business. I understand that you don’t always get the time you want to turn things around. I respect the administration’s position and understand their actions."

