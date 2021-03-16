'They won't let you down, they'll fight to the end' | UNC-Greensboro arrives, begins practice in Indianapolis for an NCAA Tournament unlike any other

The men's basketball team landed in Indy over the weekend, then isolated for a time after a couple rounds of coronavirus testing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The UNCG Spartans are back in the Big Dance, but the tournament in Indianapolis looks much different than years past.

The NCAA is taking extra precaution because of the pandemic, with new rules and restrictions - even special wristbands to make sure folks stay 6 feet apart.

Following a conference championship, this weekend, the men's basketball team will play Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The team arrived this weekend, isolating for a time in their own rooms after a couple rounds of coronavirus testing. Food was delivered to them, and they weren't allowed to congregate. They got out of isolation Sunday afternoon.

"It feels safe from a COVID perspective, whether you use the word bubble or not, we feel isolated from everybody outside our current group," said Head Coach Wes Miller.

"I mean, it doesn't bother them because that's pretty much what they've been doing during the season as well. They are really dedicated and disciplined so I think that everything is going to be fine on their part," said Keyford Langley.

Langley's twin sons Keyshaun and Kobe are lucky enough to be playing this Saturday. He says, it's a dream realized for all three: a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"We used to call them 'all the time' guys, 'everyday' guys - they bring it every day whether it’s a practice or a game. I'm really proud of them and what they've accomplished, and I know they have some much more to go," he said.

"Playing Florida State, that’s a big challenge for us! Florida State in my opinion may be the most physical basketball team in college basketball. You have David going against Goliath in this situation...but UNCG, we’re really good basketball team too."

Langley is driving up to Indy this week to watch his sons play in person, and despite a smaller-than-usual crowd this year, he hopes the UNCG community is right behind the team.