UNCG falls to Samford 83-71

UNCG and Samford came into the game with the same record, tied at the top of the SoCon standings.

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Bubba Parham scored 21 points to help Samford defeat UNC Greensboro 83-71 on Wednesday night.

Parham added three steals for the Bulldogs (19-9, 13-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jermaine Marshall recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free throw line.

Keondre Kennedy led the Spartans (18-10, 12-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keyshaun Langley added 17 points for UNC Greensboro. In addition, Donovan Atwell finished with 11 points.

Coming into the night, there was a three-way tie for first place in the Southern conference standings. Samford, Furman, and UNCG.

"We talked about it all year long, where we wanted to make sure we were playing our best basketball in the middle of February, going into March, said UNCG Head Coach Mike Jones."Right now, we're at that point, hopefully, we can keep it going. We've got some great veteran leadership and experience and those guys are making sure we're playing the right way night in and night out."

With a loss to Samford, the Spartans are in second place in the conference, tied with Furman.

The Spartans are back on the court Saturday, February 18. They are set to head to Chattanooga. Tip-off is set for noon.