GREENSBORO, N.C. —

UNC Greensboro Athletics has a special graduation gift for seniors.

UNCG announced it is offering free basketball tickets for the entire 2020-21 men's and women's season.

The season tickets are courtesy of University Village. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

UNCG seniors can claim their season tickets by checking their UNCG email account.

For questions, call 336-334-3250.

