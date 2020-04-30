GREENSBORO, N.C. —
UNC Greensboro Athletics has a special graduation gift for seniors.
UNCG announced it is offering free basketball tickets for the entire 2020-21 men's and women's season.
The season tickets are courtesy of University Village. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
UNCG seniors can claim their season tickets by checking their UNCG email account.
For questions, call 336-334-3250.
