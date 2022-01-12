UNC Greensboro prepares for its first collegiate E-sports tournament

On Friday, December 2nd, UNCG’s Gaming, and E-sports Club will host the University's first collegiate Esports tournament.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next couple of days are big for the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG). Not only will the Spartans men's soccer team host an Elite 8 match, but the university is also hosting its first-ever E-Sports tournament.

UNCG's state of the 3,300 square foot E-sports arena is set to host the first-ever Spartan Invitational.

This won't be the first E-sports event that UNCG has hosted. However, it is the first collegiate team event to grace the campus.

"We are actually collaborating with epic games out of Cary. Hosting four college Fortnite teams on campus, competitive play begins at 5 p.m. Folks can watch because we'll Livestream it", is what UNCG's Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications, Richard Campbell said.

E-sports has quickly become one of the biggest and fastest-growing sports in the world, and right here at UNCG, the Spartans are doing whatever they can to keep up with the times and be on the cutting edge of innovation.

"This isn't just a space for our students to come play video games, which they do. We recognize North Carolina has an opportunity to be a leader in the competitive gaming space. UNCG wants to be a player there. We want our students to be prepared for careers and to help make 'Tournament Town', which Greensboro is known for. We want that to extend to E-sports as well", Campbell added.