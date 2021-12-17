UNC will now play Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic

The Tar Heels were supposed to play the UCLA Bruins. UCLA canceled due to COVID-19 developments within its program.

LAS VEGAS — The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team has a new opponent they'll play Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

UNC will face Kentucky at 5:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can watch the game on WFMY News 2.

The Tar Heels were supposed to play UCLA. The Bruins canceled due to "COVID-19 developments within the Bruins' program," UCLA Men's Basketball announced on Twitter.

Ohio State was also supposed to play in the event against Kentucky. The Buckeyes announced they also had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 cases on the team.

Tickets that were previously purchased for the UNC-UCLA game or Kentucky-Ohio State game will still be honored.

UNC has won one of three games against Kentucky in previous CBS Sports Classic matchups: