CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina QB Drake Maye won four ACC individual awards, the conference office announced on Wednesday. Maye, a redshirt freshman, claimed ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is only the second player in the conference’s history to accomplish the feat, joining Jameis Winston, who did it in 2013, and is only the second freshman to be named Player of the Year in ACC history.

In his first season as a starter, Maye has completed 298-of-440 passes (67.7%) for 3,847 yards and 35 TDs. The 3,847 yards rank second in the Power 5 and are already UNC’s single-season record, while the 35 TDs are tied for second in the Power 5. Maye also leads the team in rushing with 629 yards and six TDs. His 373 yards per game of total offense lead the nation and his 41 TDs responsible for rank third amongst Power 5 players.

Maye threw for 280 or more yards and two or more TDs in the first 10 games of the 2022 season. Since 2004, no other ACC QB has done that in any 8-game stretch, much less 10, and no true or redshirt freshman has done it at any FBS school. Only two QBs (playoff era) had longer streaks, Bailey Zappe (W. Kentucky) 14 in 2021 and Baker Mayfield (Okla.) 12 from 2016-17.

The Huntersville, N.C. native is just the ninth QB since 2010 to post 3,500 pass yards, 35 pass TDs, 500 rush yards, and 5 rush TDs in a season. The others are Robert Griffin III, Tajh Boyd, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota, Deshaun Watson (2x), McKenzie Milton, Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence.

In the past 15 years, Maye is the only QB to have three-straight games with 3 TDs, 0 INT, 70% completions, 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. The only QBs to do it in back-to-back games are Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, JT Barrett, Marcus Mariota, Robert Griffin III and Joe Webb.

Maye is currently averaging 320.6 passing yards per game and leads UNC in rushing with 629 yards (52.4 ypg). The last two QBs who averaged over 300 passing yards per game, while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.