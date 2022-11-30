UNC QB Drake Maye voted ACC Player of the Year

Myers Park standout is first Tar Heel to win the award since Lawrence Taylor in 1980

North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been voted ACC Player of the Year.

Maye becomes the first Tar Heels player to win the award since Lawrence Taylor in 1980.

Maye, a graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, has thrown for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns this season, and has rushed for 629 yards and six more touchdowns.

He is just the ninth FBS quarterback since 2010 to post 3,500 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 500 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a single season.

On that list, he joins Robert Griffin III, Tajh Boyd, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota, McKenzie Milton, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, who did it twice.

Maye is also a semifinalist for Walter Camp National Player of the Year and the Davey O'Brien, Maxwell and Alexander Awards.

He's also been named to the watch list for the Manning Award, which recognizes college football's top quarterback.

Per sports-reference, Drake Maye is the 5th separate #UNC player to win #ACC Football Player of the Year, and first since Lawrence Taylor in 1980.



1965-Danny Talbott

1969-Don McCauley

1970-Don McCauley

1975-Mike Voight

1976-Mike Voight

1980-Lawrence Taylor

2022-Drake Maye — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 30, 2022

Maye, who's father Mark was a UNC quarterback from 1983-88, starred locally for the Mustangs and initally committed to Alabama before signing with North Carolina.