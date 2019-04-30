CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A person with knowledge of the situation says North Carolina has reached a deal with Princeton's Courtney Banghart to become the Tar Heels' next women's basketball coach.

RELATED: UNC Responds to Serious Allegations About Women's Head Coach Sylvia Hatchell

The person spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn't commented publicly on its search. UNC's board of trustees must approve the deal for Banghart to replace Sylvia Hatchell, who resigned April 18.

RELATED: UNC Women's Basketball Coaching Staff Placed On Administrative Leave Pending Investigation

Banghart, 40, is the winningest coach in Princeton history and won Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2015. The Tigers have reached eight of the last 10 NCAA Tournaments under Banghart, winning seven Ivy League championships.

Hatchell resigned after UNC hired an outside firm, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, to review the culture of the women's basketball team on April 1. Hatchell and her staff were placed on leave pending the completion of the review.

A news release said the firm conducted a review that included interviews with 28 current players and personnel connected to the program.

It found "widespread support for three overreaching themes." Those themes included that Hatchell made racially insensitive comments and a "breakdown of connectivity between the players and Hatchell," according to the news release.

Hatchell coached the Tar Heels for 33 years.

RELATED: UNC Women's Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell Gets 1,000th Career Win

RELATED: Hatchell Wins Bob Bradley Spirit And Courage Award

RELATED: UNC Coach Hatchell Talks Cancer Treatment

RELATED: UNC Coach Sylvia Hatchell: "Cancer Is Gone"