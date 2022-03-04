UNC fans cheer on Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center

Around 15,000 UNC fans watched Carolina take on Kansas at the Dean Smith Center Monday. Championship win or not it's a season that will go down in Tar Heel history.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — From New Orleans to Chapel Hill, fans are hoping to rush Franklin Street again Monday night.

Around 15,000 Tar Heel fans watched the basketball team at the Dean E. Smith Center Monday night to cheer on the team they love. Fans said this season will be one to always remember.

"It's been a really great year for us," one UNC fan said. "To be here and see UNC making history is just really, really cool."

From Franklin Street to the home of the Tar Heels, fans are more than proud they made it to the NCAA Championship.

"It's so exciting to see them do so well throughout the tournament, especially as a freshman, to see them do this so many times it was a good start to college," one UNC student said.

Epic, historic and legendary are just a few ways UNC fans described Saturday's Final Four win against Duke. Describing this season though takes on a different meaning.

"Surreal, yeah surreal would be the word," one UNC fan said.

"Unexpected because at the beginning it was a little rocky people didn't have a lot of confidence, but it's turned out really good at the right time," another Tar Heel fan said.