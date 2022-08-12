Michael Jordan's 1981 collegiate debut ticket stub up for auction

According to the bidding site, only two more days to claim this special ticket. The current bid for the ticket sits at $3,993.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The significant ticket stub from the 1981 collegiate debut of Michael Jordan is being auctioned.

Dated November 28, The University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels faced the Kansas Jayhawks at the Charlotte Coliseum where a crowd of 11,666 witnessed a 74-67 victory.

According to the bidding site, the starting bid was $3,000. It now sits at $3,993 with two days left for grabs.

The stub presents nicely with clear stampings and slight residue on the back. Only two of these stubs exist which make sense as the thousands of fans in attendance had no way of knowing they were watching a 'GOAT' in the making, thus did not keep these valued mementos.

Under the guidance of Coach Dean Smith, the Tar Heels nearly ran the table with a 32-2 record on the journey of capturing the NCAA Championship.