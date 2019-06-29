June 29, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 18-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning July 5. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad.  The team’s full roster is listed below.

 The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule on Friday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.).  Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.

HORNETS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 ROSTER

10   Francis Alonso   G       6-3       185      5/25/96        North Carolina-Greensboro/Spain            

7     Dwayne Bacon   F       6-7       221      8/30/95   Florida State/USA     

0     Miles Bridges  F       6-7       225      3/21/98        Michigan State/USA   

31   Joe Chealey  G       6-3       190      11/1/95     College of Charleston/USA

22   Torin Dorn   G       6-5       205      11/12/95      North Carolina State/USA  

23   Robert Franks     F       6-8       230      12/18/96      Washington State/U

4    Devonte’ Graham   G       6-2       185      2/22/95        Kansas/USA      

24      Isaiah Hicks     C       6-9       230      7/24/94        North Carolina/USA   

18      Arnoldas Kulboka        F       6-10     215      1/4/98          Betaland Capo d’Orlando (Italy)/ Lithuania          

55      J.P. Macura                 G       6-5       205      6/5/95          Xavier/USA      

21      Greg Malinowski          G       6-6       200      8/21/95   Georgetown/USA 

11      Cody Martin   G       6-7       205      9/28/95        Nevada/USA   

6        Jalen McDaniels   F       6-10     195      1/31/98      SDSUUSA      

33      Kennedy Meeks     C       6-10     270      2/5/95   UNC/USA           

43      Josh Perkins    G       6-3       190      8/25/95        Gonzaga/USA   

12      Kerwin Roach     G       6-4       180      10/24/96      Texas/USA       

28      Elijah Thomas         C       6-9       245      10/10/96      Clemson/USA  

25      PJ Washington Jr.    F       6-8       228      8/23/98        Kentucky/USA

               

Head Coach:      James Borrego (San Diego)

Summer League Head Coach:      Ronald Nored (Butler)

Assistant Coaches:      Jay Triano (Simon Fraser)

                                     Chad Iske (Kansas)

                                     Jay Hernandez (Hofstra)

                                     Dutch Gaitley (Temple)

                                     Nate Mitchell (Cumberlands)

 