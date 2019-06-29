June 29, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 18-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning July 5. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below.
The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule on Friday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.). Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.
HORNETS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 ROSTER
10 Francis Alonso G 6-3 185 5/25/96 North Carolina-Greensboro/Spain
7 Dwayne Bacon F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA
0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA
31 Joe Chealey G 6-3 190 11/1/95 College of Charleston/USA
22 Torin Dorn G 6-5 205 11/12/95 North Carolina State/USA
23 Robert Franks F 6-8 230 12/18/96 Washington State/U
4 Devonte’ Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA
24 Isaiah Hicks C 6-9 230 7/24/94 North Carolina/USA
18 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 215 1/4/98 Betaland Capo d’Orlando (Italy)/ Lithuania
55 J.P. Macura G 6-5 205 6/5/95 Xavier/USA
21 Greg Malinowski G 6-6 200 8/21/95 Georgetown/USA
11 Cody Martin G 6-7 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA
6 Jalen McDaniels F 6-10 195 1/31/98 SDSUUSA
33 Kennedy Meeks C 6-10 270 2/5/95 UNC/USA
43 Josh Perkins G 6-3 190 8/25/95 Gonzaga/USA
12 Kerwin Roach G 6-4 180 10/24/96 Texas/USA
28 Elijah Thomas C 6-9 245 10/10/96 Clemson/USA
25 PJ Washington Jr. F 6-8 228 8/23/98 Kentucky/USA
Head Coach: James Borrego (San Diego)
Summer League Head Coach: Ronald Nored (Butler)
Assistant Coaches: Jay Triano (Simon Fraser)
Chad Iske (Kansas)
Jay Hernandez (Hofstra)
Dutch Gaitley (Temple)
Nate Mitchell (Cumberlands)