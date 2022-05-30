UNCG Baseball headed to Statesboro Regional for NCAA Tournament

The Spartans will join No. 16 Georgia Southern, Texas Tech, and Notre Dame.

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) baseball team will head to Statesboro, Ga., for the 2022 NCAA Regional hosted by No. 16 Georgia Southern.

Joining UNCG (34-28) and Georgia Southern (40-18) is Texas Tech (37-20) and Notre Dame (35-14).

The Spartans, who started the conference slate 0-7, defied the odds and fought their way through the Southern Conference Tournament to win their second SoCon Championship. The last time the Spartans won was back in 2017.