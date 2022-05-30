UNCG Baseball headed to Statesboro Regional for NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) baseball team will head to Statesboro, Ga., for the 2022 NCAA Regional hosted by No. 16 Georgia Southern.
Joining UNCG (34-28) and Georgia Southern (40-18) is Texas Tech (37-20) and Notre Dame (35-14).
Interview with UNCG 1B Greg Hardison
The Spartans, who started the conference slate 0-7, defied the odds and fought their way through the Southern Conference Tournament to win their second SoCon Championship. The last time the Spartans won was back in 2017.
UNCG will enter the regional as the No. 4 seed and will play host, No.1 Georgia Southern on Friday, June 3 at 7p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Texas Tech will begin the tournament on Friday at 2 p.m