UNCG basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. — UNC Greensboro's basketball Southern Conference league opener with The Citadel on Wednesday night has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, SoCon officials announce.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, SoCon officials named "positive tests and quarantine requirements" within The Citadel's program as reasons for the postponement.

UNCG (5-3) will now open its SoCon slate Saturday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. when it hosts East Tennessee State.

The Citadel (7-0), off to its best start since opening the 1919-20 campaign 11-0, is next scheduled to visit Western Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.