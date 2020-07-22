'I'm thrilled because I get to coach him again': UNCG guard Isaiah Miller withdraws from NBA Draft

"From a selfish standpoint, we've always wanted him back because every year it's about putting the best possible team we can together," Wes Miller said. "We know with Isaiah Miller we have a chance to be better than we would have been without him. As a coach, you want what's best for your kids and Isaiah has given this program, this university so much these past 3 years. If the right thing was for him to go to the NBA, we were going to be supportive of that. I think he was really deliberate of how he went through the process. He got really good feedback. I just don't think this was the right time. I think he got feedback on what he needs to do to put himself in a different position next year. I'm thrilled because I get to coach him again."