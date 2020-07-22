'I'm thrilled because I get to coach him again': UNCG guard Isaiah Miller withdraws from NBA Draft

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG guard Isaiah Miller declared for the NBA Draft months ago, but decided to come back for his senior season with the Spartans instead.
Miller averaged about 18 points per games and 5 rebounds in the 2019-2020 season. The SoCon Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year holds a program record with 241 steals.
UNCG Head Coach West Miller said he's happy to have Miller on his roster again.
"From a selfish standpoint, we've always wanted him back because every year it's about putting the best possible team we can together," Wes Miller said. "We know with Isaiah Miller we have a chance to be better than we would have been without him. As a coach, you want what's best for your kids and Isaiah has given this program, this university so much these past 3 years. If the right thing was for him to go to the NBA, we were going to be supportive of that. I think he was really deliberate of how he went through the process. He got really good feedback. I just don't think this was the right time. I think he got feedback on what he needs to do to put himself in a different position next year. I'm thrilled because I get to coach him again."
Miller said Isaiah needs to work on his shooting for the next level. He said he needs to shot a better percentage from the free-throw line and the 3-point line. He said Isaiah has been working to improve those things.
The Spartans started practicing Monday.