Kobe Langley was the difference for UNCG finishing with a career-high 19 points.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – In a men's basketball game between two elite programs that was better than advertised, UNC Greensboro (UNCG) edged Vermont, 54-51, at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

Competing with a calmness that chilled Vermont, Kobe Langley was the difference for UNCG. In finishing with a career-high 19 points, the compact bundle of fury consistently went over, around, and through the Catamount defense for timely baskets.

De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and eight rebounds to help UNCG remain perfect at home this season. The victory wasn't secured until Buckingham rebounded a missed Vermont foul shot with 2.5 seconds remaining. In its victory over Vermont two years ago, UNCG scored 54 points.

Trailing, 47-45, Dante Treacy gave the Spartans the lead for good with a corner 3-pointer off of a great pass from Jalen White with 3:45 remaining. After a pair of huge Mohammed Abdulsalam baskets, Langley swooshed to the basket as the shot clock was winding down to cap his performance with a layup off the glass that swelled UNCG's lead to 54-49 with 62 seconds left.

UNCG's calling card is its defense. It was special especially in the second half in limiting Vermont to 1 for 10 shooting from 3-point distance.

Points were hard to come by. The intensity was high. Each possession was a struggle. Every loose ball was fiercely fought for. Drives to the basket drew thudding contact.

It was beautiful basketball.

The foundation for the Spartans' sixth win of the season was established in the opening three minutes of the second half when Kaleb Hunter scored UNCG's first eight points after intermission. He made a pair of 3-pointers and two foul shots to help the Spartans overcome a 25-24 halftime deficit.

Vermont got 17 points from Ryan Davis and 12 from Finn Sullivan.

Records

Vermont 5-3

UNCG 6-2

Quotable

UNCG head coach Mike Jones on the victory.

"It was an absolute slugfest. We knew it was going to be like this. I thought our guys were locked in and alert especially on defense. We dictated where they went and what kind of offense they ran with the way our defense was aggressive right from the beginning. We did a great job of taking care of the ball in the second half and getting great looks even though they all didn't fall. We got ourselves a really good win. Tonight, was the first time I thought we played a complete game."

Langley on the victory.

"They are a great team and we're a great team. We came out a little sluggish tonight, but once our bench got into the game, the energy picked up. We did a solid job on defense. It just went our way. It was very physical out there and it was a challenge. Everybody stepped up and we were ready to fight tonight. That was good to see, and this is a satisfying win. To get a career-high point in a big game that helps us win means a lot to me."

How It Happened

 Both teams started the game 2 for 8 shooting the ball.

 Trailing 23-17, UNCG scored seven straight points late in the first half.

 Langley scored five of those points with a 3-pointer and a turn-around jumper.

 Langley and Buckingham combined for 18 points in the first half.

 UNCG's first baskets of each half were 3-pointers.

 Buckingham in the first and Hunter in the second.

 Hunter's triple from the corner in front of UNCG's bench gave the Spartans a 26-24 lead.

 Three of UNCG's first four made baskets of the second half were 3-pointers.

 Jalen White converted an offensive rebound to give the Spartans their largest lead of the game, 36-29 with 13:57 remaining.

 Vermont took its only lead of the second half, 47-45, with 4:10 remaining on a Ben Shungu layup.

Inside the Numbers

 UNCG limited Vermont to four points over the final four minutes.

 The 51 points were a season-low permitted by UNCG.

 Four of the Spartan victories are by four points or less.

 This was the second time in this season and career that Langley scored in double figures.

 Buckingham has hit for double digits five times as a Spartan and 64 times in his career.

 Vermont is the first of two America East opponents UNCG will battle.

 The Spartans travel to UMBC for a Dec. 16 showdown.

 UNCG has won 78 home games since the start of the 2015-16 season.

 The Spartans have outrebounded all eight opponents.

 Vermont enjoyed a 32-14 points in the paint advantage.

 Thanks to Langley, the Spartans' bench outscored Vermont, 23-16.

 UNCG had 33 deflections.

 Vermont had 17 assists on its 22 baskets.

