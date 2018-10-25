SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Defending champion UNC Greensboro is the favorite again win the men's basketball title and Wofford guard Fletcher Magee has been selected as the preseason player of the year.



The Spartans were the top pick in separate voting by the league coaches and media. The results were announced Thursday.



The top five teams in the preseason order of finish were the same in both polls. Following UNCG, it was Wofford, East Tennessee State, Furman and Mercer.



Magee, who led the league with a 22.1-point average, won player of the year honors last season and was the coaches' choice to do it again. Media did not vote on preseason honors.



East Tennessee had the most players on the preseason All-Southern Conference team with guards Tray Boyd III and Bo Hodges and forward Jeromy Rodriguez.

© 2018 WFMY