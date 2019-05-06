GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro baseball senior pitcher Chad Sykes was selected in the 10th round (pick No. 301) of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. This is the second-straight year in which a Spartan has been selected by the Angels, as Sykes joins Andrew Wantz who was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

During his senior season, Sykes (0.96) led all NCAA Division I pitchers in ERA as he was named SoCon Pitcher of the Year and was selected as a third-team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball. Additionally, Sykes was a first-team All-SoCon selection as he extended his streak of at least one strikeout in 65 straight appearances.

For his career, Sykes earned 22 saves – most in program history – along with 13 wins.