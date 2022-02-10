UNC's Dawson Garcia to miss rest of this season due to family medical concerns

The Prior Lake, Minn., native returned home several weeks ago due to illnesses in his family.

CHAPEL HILL – Dawson Garcia, a 6-11 forward at the University of North Carolina, will not return to the team this season to remain home in Minnesota to continue to help with family medical issues.

Garcia has played in 16 games this season for the Tar Heels after transferring from Marquette, where he played in 2020-21. The Prior Lake, Minn., native returned home several weeks ago due to illnesses in his family. He has not been available to play in the last six games and also missed two games earlier in January following a concussion he suffered at Boston College on January 2.

He averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games. Garcia scored in double figures five times with a season-high 26 against Purdue in November.

“I love coaching Dawson and understand his primary concern right now is his family’s health and welfare, and his focus continues to be with them as it should be,” says UNC head coach Hubert Davis. “We miss him being part of our program and wish him and his family well and look forward to his return to the game at the appropriate time.”

Dawson Garcia statement:

“I cannot thank everyone enough for the unbelievable support that has automatically been given to me while I flew home to support my family.

Not everyone will understand, but those who know our family are very aware of the circumstances and challenges we are facing.

As much as I love this University and basketball, being in the middle of a health crisis is where our family is right now and it’s where I need to be.

After the loss of several very special family members this past year, I came close to losing my dad in December and my grandma is currently in the ICU. With my dad recovering and my grandma fighting for her life, it's not even a question to me where I need to be right now.

My family is my world and I will always be there for them. The past few months have quickly changed my perspective on life and I have put this into God’s hands and trust His guidance.

Times like this bring out the beauty in God's people and I thank all of Tar Heel Nation, my coaches and my teammates for all the love and support. I thank you for lifting us up with your powerful prayers.