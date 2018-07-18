CHARLOTTE – North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora questioned the validity of studies detailing football’s role in the onset of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, a degenerative brain disease found in cases of repetitive head trauma.

It hasn’t been definitively proven that football causes CTE, Fedora said during his appearance at Atlantic Coast Conference media days, but the fact that the connection has been made has impacted how people view the sport.

Fedora also spoke specifically about how rule changes in college football are changing the game, and not for the better. As football goes, Fedora said, so goes our country.

“Our game is under attack,” Fedora said. “I fear that the game will be pushed so far from what we know that we won’t recognize it 10 years from now. And if it does, our country will go down, too.”

WFMY spoke to a youth football coach on the phone about Fedora's comments. Piedmont Youth Football Coach Vince Jacobs said he was very 'surprised' that Fedora made those remarks, because there's science proving CTE is linked to concussions that sometimes happen in football.

"You have to take that stuff seriously, you can't mislead parents," Jacobs said. "It's a tough decision parents have to make nowadays whether they sign their kids up for sports or not. There is risk involved."

In 2013 Coach Jacobs' league started 'Baseline Concussion Testing.' His website states:

"It is recommended that every child take a baseline concussion test at the beginning of the athletic season.This simple test can be completed online with a home computer. The only requirement is that you have a mouse attached and a $5.00 fee. Recognition and proper management of a concussion is crucial to avoiding additional serious injury. A repeat concussion that occurs before the brain recovers from the first can result in brain swelling, permanent brain damage and even death.”

WFMY is working on speaking with a medical professional about Fedora's recent comments as well. Stay with us for updates.

In recent years, the NCAA has adopted measures designed to improve player safety, from beefing up previously nonexistent targeting rules and compiling a national guideline for handling concussion protocol.

