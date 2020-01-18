When it comes to cheering, no one is better than the Vols on game day. That's official now after the Tennessee Cheer Team secured their spot as National Champions in the Universal Cheerleading Association's 2020 Nationals.

Tennessee placed first in the Coed Game Day Division 1A finals Friday in Orlando, beating out Cincinnati and Mississippi.

UCA/Twitter

The competition took place from Jan. 17 to 19.

The Tennessee win was well earned after the Spirit Squad had come very close last year with a strong all-around performance that put in them in the top 5 in multiple events, including cheer, dance and mascot.

RELATED: Tennessee cheer, dance, mascot teams place in top 5 at Nationals

Costumed Smokey has earned three titles as the nation's best mascot in past competitions in Orlando.