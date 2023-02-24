UT suspends baseball coach Tony Vitello as it works with NCAA to address program violation

The university did not say what the violation was, but said Vitello "acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility."

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said it has suspended Coach Tony Vitello from this weekend's upcoming baseball series as he and the university work with the NCAA to address a violation in the program.

The university did not say what the violation was, but said Vitello "acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility."

Josh Elander will serve as acting head coach, and UT said it would provide an update on Monday.

"We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity," UT said.