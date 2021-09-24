VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game Of The Week For Oct. 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!
Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, October 1.
Voting ends on Wednesday September 29 at 5 p.m.
The games to vote for this week include:
- Glenn vs. West Forsyth
- Eastern Guilford vs. Rockingham County
- Davie County vs. Reagan
- Ledford vs. Central Davidson
- SW Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph
If voting multiple times on a computer you will need to vote and refresh your web browser to vote again.
Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.
Follow @Luke_Lyddon @_AmandaFerguson and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter #WFMYFFF
