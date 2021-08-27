VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Sept. 3

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, Sept. 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

You can vote on each device for your favorite team from your desktop computer, mobile phone, and or iPad as well.

Voting ends on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5:00 p.m.

If voting multiple times on a computer you will need to vote and refresh your web browser to vote again.

These high school teams are in the running for this week.

Walkertown vs. Eastern Randolph

Oak Grove vs. Ragsdale

Southern Alamance vs. Williams

SW Guilford vs. HP Central

Smith vs. SE Guilford

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.