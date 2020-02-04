GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 18 games in 2020, Wake Forest baseball is over.

"I feel bad for our players more than anything," said Wake Forest Baseball Coach Tom Walter. "They've worked so hard to get to this point in the season. We had a team we really liked."

The Deacs were supposed to have a pretty good year, but they only got to play about 1/3 of the season.

We'll never know what could have been for Wake Forest or any team across the country.

The NCAA is giving spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.

RELATED: Report: British Open may be canceled

RELATED: Tanger Center events postponed or canceled due to coronavirus

RELATED: NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

As for Wake Forest baseball, Walter said he has 8 guys who could come back to finish their final season next year.

He doesn't think any of them will, but he said giving athletes this opportunity is the obvious choice.

"I think its the right thing to do, I think giving those kids that year back and giving them the option," said Walter. "I know it presents some roster implications, and some scholarship implications, and financial implications, but again put the decision in the player's hands. If the money's not there, he can go somewhere else and play, but give him the option of figuring out what to do with his last year."

Baseball is the only spring sport with a limitation on the roster. They can only have 35 guys.

According to the NCAA, if seniors choose to come back, they won't count against rosters.