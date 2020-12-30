"This year's different": A look back at the 2020 season for Wake Forest football

Wake Forest went to the Duke's Mayo Bowl after a tough season battling COVID-19.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons played against Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl inside Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

It wasn't an easy season for Wake Forest when it comes to competition and COVID-19.

The first few games on Wake Forest's schedule were #1 ranked Clemson and ACC rival NC State.

Wake Forest started off the season 0-2 for the first time in 13 years.

“This is murderer’s row," said Dave Clawson, who is the head coach of Wake Forest Football.

Then they were set to play a top 10 Notre Dame team, but coronavirus hit the Fighting Irish's program and the game was called off.

“This year’s different," said Clawson.

It wasn't the only time that happened. In late November, the virus hit Wake Forest's program. Little did we know, Wake Forest's last home game would be October 24, a win against Virginia Tech. Walk-on true freshman Nick Andersen had 3 interceptions in that game.

"It's certainly been a challenging couple of weeks," said Clawson. "We're very hopeful that we're going to be able to start practicing at the end of the week and be able to finish with a couple of ACC games, and hopefully get to a bowl game."

COVID-19 ended up affecting 5 weeks of games on Wake Forest's schedule. It even canceled Senior Day. The Florida State Seminoles canceled the game because of coronavirus concerns within their program.

The 4-4 Demon Deacons did make a bowl game. Wake Forest played Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl for a program-record fifth straight bowl game for Dave Clawson's team.